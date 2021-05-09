BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. BioDelivery Sciences International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BDSI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 1,020,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.