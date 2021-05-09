BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $348,529.01 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, April 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $404,802.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97.

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $31.67 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

