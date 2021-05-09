Birdchain (BIRD) Price Down 14% This Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $607,708.03 and $108,018.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,232,076 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

