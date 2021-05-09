Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $43.60.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. DZ Bank lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

