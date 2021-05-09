Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

