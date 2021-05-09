Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 110 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

NYSE A opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

