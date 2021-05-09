Bismuth Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,603.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Bismuth has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $2,603.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,918,464 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

