BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

BTCM opened at $15.11 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

