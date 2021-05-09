Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00068034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $731.94 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.30 or 0.02300033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00600647 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

