BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $13,834.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001803 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,542,618 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,164 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

