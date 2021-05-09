BITTUP Trading Down 4.7% This Week (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. BITTUP has a total market cap of $579,683.25 and $315.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITTUP has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00797748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00105451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.78 or 0.09196903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About BITTUP

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTUP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTUP using one of the exchanges listed above.

