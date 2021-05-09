BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,384. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

NYSE BJ opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

