Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's Q1 results reflected solid bookings growth and pipeline expansion led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid COVID-19 induced digitization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT remained a key catalyst. Further, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. Notably, Blackbaud stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses is an overhang. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $271,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $39,222,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

