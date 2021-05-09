Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stake Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.