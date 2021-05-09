Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.25. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,103 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates an eSports platform in Malaysia. The company provides www.Matchroom.net., an integrated e-sports tournament site that allows tournament organizers, brands, players, and game developers to organize e-sports tournaments on platform utilizing platform tools, such as user registrations, payments, communications, lives stream link ups, wallet system, and other community features.

