BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Carol B. Yancey Buys 1,000 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BXC stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8,338.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

