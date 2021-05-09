BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4,200.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.02. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,788,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

