BMO Capital Markets Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$44.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -207.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.02. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$6.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -222.22%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.