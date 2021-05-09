BonFi (BNF) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. BonFi has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

