Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $27.14 or 0.00046107 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $79,823.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

