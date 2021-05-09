Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Boston Scientific worth $176,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.