Bridge Mutual Tops One Day Trading Volume of $678,154.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $678,154.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00253590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.90 or 0.01197985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00774360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.10 or 0.99815464 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

