BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

