Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 495,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.