Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $85.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. Brinker International has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,637 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.