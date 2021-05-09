BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 95,300 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.