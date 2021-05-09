BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

