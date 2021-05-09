BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

