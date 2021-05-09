BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,299 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $693.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $696.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.02 and a 200-day moving average of $633.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

