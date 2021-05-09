BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,494 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

NYSE ITW opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $239.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

