British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. 29,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,539. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

