British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

