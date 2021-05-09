Brokerages Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $487.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $85.25. 102,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

