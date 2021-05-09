Brokerages Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ARPO remained flat at $$1.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 593,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,719. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

