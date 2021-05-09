Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

APTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,585. The stock has a market cap of $170.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.