Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report sales of $1.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $27.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 million to $35.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.77 million, with estimates ranging from $97.26 million to $416.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,767,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock remained flat at $$132.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

