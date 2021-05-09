Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 225,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.