Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.83. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 133,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,834. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

