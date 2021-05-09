Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. eGain reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

EGAN stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.34. 70,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,852. eGain has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $290.05 million, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 over the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

