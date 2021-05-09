Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.