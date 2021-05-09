Brokerages Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million, a P/E ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

