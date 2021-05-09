Brokerages Expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.95). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000.

SQZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 593,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.