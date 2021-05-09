Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. 972,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

