Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Target Price at $20.25

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. 46,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.