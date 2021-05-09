Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$9.34

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.42.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

