Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $64.86

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $63.82. 958,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.