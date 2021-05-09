Brokerages Set Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Target Price at C$9.32

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TF. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE TF traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$9.36. 70,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,355. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.68. The company has a current ratio of 84.00, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.94 million and a PE ratio of 19.46.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.45%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.