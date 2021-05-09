Brokers Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

