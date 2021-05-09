Brokers Offer Predictions for PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI opened at $140.97 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

