Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after acquiring an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

